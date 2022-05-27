Gambia: Baboukar Bá Expresses Desire to Play for Gambia

27 May 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Ousainou J. Sawaneh (Prince Ojee)

16-year old Gambian, Baboukar Bá who plays for Dream Sports Academy (DSA) in Senegal has urged The Gambia Football Federation and Under-17 team coach to consider him when selecting players for national duties.

The 16-year old Gambian revealed that his dream is to play for The Gambia U-17 in future and called on authorities to consider him for selection.

"I believe in myself as a young talented defender and when given the opportunity I will make Gambia proud," he said.

Bá is a young talented defender who has always shown his love for The Gambia and has once again expressed his desire to represent The Gambia at U-17 level.

He said: "I want to play for The Gambia because all my parents are in The Gambia. They (my parents) tell me that if I have a chance to play for The Gambia I should take it."

Baboukar added that he joined Dream Sports Academy because it has an excellent reputation of producing highly skilled, discipline, hard working and committed players.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X