Gambia: Baboukar Bá Expresses Desire to Play for Gambia

16-year old Gambian, Baboukar Bá who plays for Dream Sports Academy (DSA) in Senegal has urged The Gambia Football Federation and Under-17 team coach to consider him when selecting players for national duties.

The 16-year old Gambian revealed that his dream is to play for The Gambia U-17 in future and called on authorities to consider him for selection.

"I believe in myself as a young talented defender and when given the opportunity I will make Gambia proud," he said.

Bá is a young talented defender who has always shown his love for The Gambia and has once again expressed his desire to represent The Gambia at U-17 level.

He said: "I want to play for The Gambia because all my parents are in The Gambia. They (my parents) tell me that if I have a chance to play for The Gambia I should take it."

Baboukar added that he joined Dream Sports Academy because it has an excellent reputation of producing highly skilled, discipline, hard working and committed players.