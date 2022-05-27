Gambia: Alfusainey Jatta Scores Second League Goal for FK RFS

Gambian midfielder Alfusainey Jatta has scored his second league goal for his Latvian side FK RFS during their 3-0 home win over Tuhums during their week-14 fixture of the Latvian Premier League played at the RFS Jana Skredela Sporta Komplekss Dabigais Segum on Thursday.

The 22-year-old scored his side's second goal in the 39th minute.

The Abuko-born player has now scored his second league goal for FK Rigas Futbola Skola after playing 13 matches.

Jatta joined the Latvian Virsliga (Premier League) side, FK RFS after signing a one-year contract with an option to extend in February 2021.

He left the Austrian Regionalliga (third tier) side, Pinzgau Saalfelden where he was loaned from South Moravian side MFK Vyskov.

The lanky midfielder started his professional career in the US Soccer League with North Texas SC on loan in 2019 after signing for Czech Republic club, MFK Vyskov in 2018.

The victory moved RFS to 2nd position with 35 points, leveled with table toppers Valmieras after 14 matches.