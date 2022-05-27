South Africa: Deputy Minister Candith Mashego-Dlamini Embarks On Community Engagement Programme in Mpumalanga, 27 May

press release

The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms Candith Mashego-Dlamini, will embark on a community engagement programme in Mpumalanga on Friday, 27 May 2022.

The aim of the engagement is to raise awareness about socioeconomic challenges facing the community under Ehlanzeni District Municipality.

Gender-based Violence, femicide, drug and alcohol abuse continue to present challenges to the health, safety and well-being of all South Africans.

The issues under discussion will include drug and substance abuse, gender-based violence, human trafficking, teenage pregnancies, increasing violent behaviours, rising unemployment and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Deputy Minister will also make a brief visit to Professor SR Resinga Secondary School, where she will donate learning materials.

Deputy Minister Mashego-Dlamini will be accompanied by various stakeholders, including members of the Diplomatic Community.