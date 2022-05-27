South Africa: Deputy Minister Candith Mashego-Dlamini Embarks On Community Engagement Programme in Mpumalanga, 27 May

27 May 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms Candith Mashego-Dlamini, will embark on a community engagement programme in Mpumalanga on Friday, 27 May 2022.

The aim of the engagement is to raise awareness about socioeconomic challenges facing the community under Ehlanzeni District Municipality.

Gender-based Violence, femicide, drug and alcohol abuse continue to present challenges to the health, safety and well-being of all South Africans.

The issues under discussion will include drug and substance abuse, gender-based violence, human trafficking, teenage pregnancies, increasing violent behaviours, rising unemployment and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Deputy Minister will also make a brief visit to Professor SR Resinga Secondary School, where she will donate learning materials.

Deputy Minister Mashego-Dlamini will be accompanied by various stakeholders, including members of the Diplomatic Community.

