South Africa: Gauteng Launches Potholefixgp App in Diepsloot, 28 May

press release

Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport will this Saturday, 28 May 2022, launch the PotholeFixGP Application in Diepsloot, north of Johannesburg .

The App - which will allow members of the public to report potholes as well as other road maintenance issues - will form part of the Department's Smart Mobility Weekends programme set to take place in the area.

#SmartMobilityWeekends campaign involves, amongst others, grass cutting, vegetation control, fixing of road signage and pothole patching, enabling overall maintenance of the provincial road network to acceptable standards.