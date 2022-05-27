South Africa: Deputy Minister Boitumelo Moloi Leads Mega Blitz Inspection in Bloemfontein, 27 May

27 May 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Department of Employment and Labour Deputy Minister Boitumelo Moloi to lead mega blitz inspection targeting the Road Freight and Logistics Sector in Bloemfontein

Department of Employment and Labour Deputy Minister Boitumelo Moloi will lead a contingent of inspectors as the department embarks on a mega blitz inspection targeting the Road Freight and Logistics sector in Bloemfontein, Free State.

The blitz inspection will comprise of all streams and competencies within the Inspection and Enforcement Services (IES) namely; OHS Inspectors, Employment Standard Inspectors, Employer Audit Inspectors and Employment Equity Inspectors.

At the core of this campaign, the department's Inspection and Enforcement Services branch will through interaction with truck drivers test levels of compliance by employers with various labour laws namely; National Minimum Wage Act, Basic Conditions of Employment Act, Employment Equity Act, Unemployment Insurance Act, Unemployment Insurance Contributions Act, Compensations for Occupational Injuries & Diseases Act and Occupational Health and Safety Act.

The inspection will be a joint stakeholder operation encompassing the Department's IES, Department of Home Affairs, South African Police Service (SAPS) and the National Bargaining Council for Road Freight and Logistics Industry (NBCRFLI) to address non-compliance in the Road Freight Sector.

