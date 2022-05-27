South Africa: President Receives Representations From Public Protector

27 May 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has received representations from the Public Protector, Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane, in response to the President asking Adv Mkhwebane to provide him with reasons why he should not suspend her in terms of Section 194(3)(a) of the Constitution.

The President made this request to the Public Protector in March 2022 following confirmation from the Speaker of the National Assembly that the Section 194 Committee had resolved to continue with its consideration of the motion for the removal of the Public Protector.

The Public Protector has complied with the agreed deadline of May 26 and the President will now give due consideration to the submission.

