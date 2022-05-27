South Africa: Food Prices Will 'Go Through the Roof', Tiger Brands Warns Consumers

26 May 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ray Mahlaka

Tiger Brands expects inflation for some food categories, including staples such as bread, maize meal and baking flour, to rise by between 15% and 20%. For context, inflation for these food categories, mainly bread and cereals, was measured at 4.8% in April this year.

Food manufacturers and retailers are warning of further increases in the prices of grocery staples in the coming months, adding more financial pain for consumers who are already facing a cost of living crisis.

The pain will be felt across the board, as the cost of groceries in South Africa -- be it meat, bread, pasta or cooking oil -- will go up, some by double digits.

Tiger Brands, South Africa's largest food manufacturer, is the latest company to warn that prices for basic grocery items will "go through the roof" in the coming six months.

Tiger Brands expects inflation for some food categories such as bread, maize meal and baking flour (exposed to volatile commodities such as wheat and other grains), to rise by between 15% and 20%. For context, inflation for these food categories, mainly bread and cereals, was measured at 4.8% in April, according to the latest figures from Statistics South Africa.

