Zimbabwe: Egodini Mall Contractor Misses Completion Deadline

28 May 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Bulawayo Correspondent

Spread This News

THE South African company contracted to construct a multi-dollar Egodini Mall in Bulawayo has failed to meet the deadline for the completion of a taxi rank and informal traders' stalls again.

The project was supposed to be completed by the end of April this year.

In 2016, the Bulawayo City Council awarded Terracotta Trading Limited (TTPL), a US$60 million tender for the redevelopment of the Basch Street terminus popularly known as Egodini under Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) facility.

The company started working on the project in March 2018, resulting in the relocation of vendors and public transport operators.

The contractors were supposed to have completed the first phase by November 2019, and after missing the deadline, they set another target for August 2020.

Since then, the multi-dollar project has failed to take off, leading to both residents and councilors demanding the termination of the deal.

Speaking to journalists soon after touring the project Thursday, Terracotta Director, Thulani Moyo said the structures will now be completed at the end of August this year.

Moyo cited lack of ideal equipment and steel as some of the challenges which caused the delay.

"The main issue for us is that we took a bit of time trying to resolve the issue of the base layers as a certain strength was required. We played with a few formulas. Remember, we want to make sure this lasts for a very long time.

"There was a delay in the procurement of steel, which we were importing, and from a South African perspective, it was challenging to find steel as they had their own backlogs," said Moyo.

The (TTPL) director said the company is also looking for a batching plant that could mix more concrete at one time.

Currently, Moyo said the company is relying on one concrete mixer, which can only make a few quantities of concrete.

"Unfortunately in Bulawayo, we did not find a batching plant.

"The only one is Harare and we are trying to find ways so at the moment we have one concrete mixer to mix. This dictates the pace at which we can cast concrete .If we had a batching plant, it would help us have a faster pace," said the contractor.

Moyo revealed that the taxi rank will be completed first.

The informal trader stalls are supposed to accommodate over a thousand vendors.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X