Uganda: Govt Calls for Proper Utilisation of Resources Allocated At Uganda Railway Corporation

The Minister of State for Transport, Fred Byamukama has advised Uganda Railway Corporation to ensure proper management and accountability of all resources at their disposal, if the railway sub-sector is to grow and make meaningful contribution to the development of Uganda.

Benon Kajuna, director of Transport in the ministry of Works and Transport made the call on behalf of the minister at the commissioning of the Railway Capacity Building Center in Nalukolongo.

"As part of the efforts to transform Uganda Railways Corporation into a profitable and self-sustaining entity following the failed concession in 2018, and in line with Vision 2040 government undertook to provide resources for a number of projects, one of them being capacity building for the railway workforce," Kajuna said.

He said capacity building is the quickest way of creating a knowledgeable workforce that is needed to drive Uganda Railways to greater heights.

The capacity-building programme funded by the Spanish government will cost 4.8 million Euros and will be implemented in three years through Consultrans, a Spanish company with a reputation of modernising railway infrastructure.

Consultrans also undertook to rehabilitate the railway line to Mukono.

Julian Valerde, the president of Consultrans commended the government for the move to transform railway transport in Uganda.

He noted that this commitment is a step in the right direction to transform the lives of Ugandans in line with the priorities of the government.

Stanley Ssendegeya, the managing director of Uganda Railways Corporation called upon the workforce to embrace the programme.

"The programme is here to grow your knowledge base. It is this knowledge that will help you to appreciate your contribution to the strategic plan of the corporation", Ssendageya said.