Tanzania: Govt to Promote 999 Servants This Fiscal Year

THE government has said it expects before the end of 2021/2022 financial year to promote 999 public servants who are nearing retirement age, so that they can receive a handsome golden handshake upon leaving offices.

The commitment was made on Thursday by the Minister of State in the President's Office, Public Service Management and Good Governance, Ms Jenister Mhagama during a two-day meeting with heads of human resources and administration from the Central Government, Public Entities and Local Government Authorities that kicked off on Thursday.

According to the minister, promotions will include public servants, mostly teachers who have spent many years without being promoted. Ms Mhagama said her office is still receiving complaints from retirees over delays in disbursement of their retirement packages.

"The delays are orchestrated by failure to remit contributions to pension funds by employees. Other reasons include submission of incomplete documents by retirees as well as having two different letters of promotions as well as retirees receiving promotions a few months before retirement," she said.

The minister added that there were other complaints, including indecent language to retirees when they visit offices to push for their payments. "The issue of retirement from the public service is not an emergence issue which makes it difficult to process their payments timely," added Ms Mhagama.

She directed all employers to ensure that statutory contributions that ought to be deducted to employees were submitted to pension funds timely and that all important documents that are required for payment of retirement benefits are availed six months before they retire from the public service. She underscored the need to allocate a budget for retirees every month.

The heads of human resource and administration met purposely to share experience and knowledge on how best they can discharge their duties, according to the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr Laurian Ndumbaro.

Speaking at the meeting which was to be officially closed on Friday by the Minister of State in the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government, Mr Innocent Bashungwa, Dr Ndumbaro asked members to equally look at the challenges facing their offices so that they can come up with tangible solutions.

"This is a very important meeting because you are the main supervisors of your offices by ensuring that all laws, rules, procedures and directives guiding the public service are abided by