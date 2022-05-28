Tanzania: Samia Salutes MPs for Award Recognition

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has urged Tanzanians to protect infrastructure for the country to attain the desired goals.

She equally thanked the Parliament for endorsing a resolution to commend her after winning the Africa Road Builders-Babacar Ndiaye Trophy 2022 in recognition of her commitment in development of transport infrastructure in the country.

The Head of State expressed her gratitude through her twitter account @SuluhuSamia, saying the award was proof of efforts that the government is taking on improving infrastructure.

"I thank @bunge_tz for endorsing a resolution to commend me after winning the Africa Road Builders-Babacar Ndiaye Trophy 2022. This award is a proof of the efforts that the government is taking to improve infrastructure," read part of her tweet.

"I'm asking Tanzanians to protect the infrastructure for the country to attain the desired goals," she said.

On Thursday, all Members of Parliament commended President Samia for scooping the award, pledging further support in execution of various infrastructure projects in the country.

President Samia received the prestigious trophy presented to her by the Vice-President for Private Sector, Infrastructure and Industrialisation at the African Development Bank (AfDB), Solomon Quaynor in recognition of her commitment in developing the transport sector in Tanzania.

The Parliamentarians said the award is a clear indication of President Samia's commitment to continue improving the transport sector. They promised maximum support to the Head of State.

The resolution was tabled before the House by Ms Zainab Katimba (Special Seat-CCM) and it was seconded by all parliamentarians.

Bunge also congratulated President Samia for being recognised as among 100 most influential people in the world with high convincing power in 2022.

It also committed its full support to President Samia to ensure she fulfills her duties, especially in implementing development projects.

Debating, Special Seats MP Ummy Nderiananga (CCM) said that President Samia has shown the way by leading the nation into the right path