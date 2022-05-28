African Sports Content Special - FIFA+ Free Streaming Service Will Support the Profile of Game On the Continent Globally and Being a Woman Sports Journalist in Ethiopia

London — World Cup organizer FIFA has taken the bold step of creating a free sports streaming service and says that Africa has been an 'early adopter'. There are many ways it can be used to monetize game and its content on the continent. Russell Southwood spoke to Dave Roberts, Director of MA/OTT, FIFA about its new service and the role it can play in Africa.

FIFA started thinking about a digital streaming service three years ago: "It was aware the landscape was changing for members and that there was a need for a digital response. We have created a full digital offering with original content, movies and documentaries." By year end, FIFA+'s streaming service will be offering 40,000 live games a year from 465 competitions around the world, as well as a 'best of' highlights.

In addition, users have access to the entire FIFA archive to "relive football's historic moments." The service is free to users (AVOD) and is also being supplied free to football associations: "There will be all kinds of advertising shown from existing commercial partners to new ones including areas like sports apparel, travel and health." The free-to-use service will undoubtedly be popular with Africa's many cash-constrained young fans.

Roberts describes Africa as "the early adopter" and says that there is "real momentum" behind the service: "We have spoken to 23 out of the 25 associations in Africa and they are on board. Each of these conversations with a federation is unique."

There are huge differences in the stage of development each organization has reached. For example, North Africa is fairly well established and fits into the Middle East TV region. But Sub-Saharan Africa is not as mature a marketplace: "They want a global footprint for their games and we can give them eyeballs... The first game that's gone up is Mali's T1 men's game but we're also doing the WAFU B Under 21 Championships out of Niger."

"Some of the federations have existing production deals through the Division One men's competition and we're taking feeds from those games. We don't want to interfere with any existing rights deals. Some federations are not on their country's domestic TV and we're wanting to invest in TV production equipment and help them with that. Some associations want to focus on the women's game, whilst others want to do Divisions One and Two and the womens' game." It is only interested in digital rights for the service and out of its help with production, the associations will benefit both from profile and TV rights sales.

"We encourage them to sub-divide their rights. However, the marketplace is really fragmented. One deal is very different from another. Some sell all their rights in block, whilst others sub-divide. We do not want to compromise any existing commercial deal, including with Supersports. We have got to do a lot of groundwork."

In three to five years time, he can see a situation where federations will be using the platform's global profile to showcase their talent: "We can help them do that. We also want to uplift the quality of the game and its development of talents, as well as improving the stadiums themselves. We're offering monetization opportunities and these are new opportunities for African football and this is part of what FIFA+ is about." Although he was reluctant to name a figure as to how much FIFA will be investing in the service, he did say it was "tens of millions of dollars. But by the end of 2023 it will not be costing anything."

Working double or more to be a women sports journalist in Ethiopia

"I want to be one of the good sports analysts in Ethiopia and a great sports media advisor," says Hana Gebresilassie, sports journalist and athletics commentator at SuperSport. Hana Gebresilassie is an Ethiopian sports journalist with 10 years of experience and is an athletics commentator at SuperSport. She is the managing director and media relations adviser at Ahadu Media and Communications Partnership.

Gebresilassie has described her experience of being a woman working in a male-dominated industry as "expected to prove that we are capable of writing and presenting sports stories. I remember those times when I had to work double or more than my male colleagues to convince my editors as well as the audience".

Q: How and why did you become a sports journalist? How long have you been a sports journalist?

A: It's been about 10 years since I started my sports journalism career. Even though I began my career as an entertainment journalist, the passion and desire I had for sports in general, and football and athletics in particular, is what I really want to work on. Therefore, it drove me to specialize in sports and I did. It was in an internal vacancy at the Ethiopian radio and television authority that I moved from an entertainment programme reporter to a sportscaster.

Q: How has your experience been being a woman working in a male-dominated industry?

A: It was interesting and very challenging at the same time. Unlike men, we women are expected to prove that we are capable of writing and presenting sports stories. I remember those times when I had to work double or more as my male colleagues to convince my editors as well as the audience. As time went by and when few people started to take me seriously, things became a little easier. On the other hand, there are some generous male colleagues who are there to help and empower women in any way possible and I am glad to work with such gentlemen at an early age in my career.

Q: You tweet regularly about sports events, results, and competitions. Is that an important aspect of being a sports journalist - constantly engaging with people online?

A: Yes, I usually tweet about local and international sports, competitions and personalities. Twitter gives me a chance to build my network in the industry, and also get up-to-date information and news. It is where we can share breaking news, opinions and insights directly to the readers. Unlike the traditional media platforms I have worked at (radio and TV), Twitter is the most interactive medium where I can reach out from great athletes to fans.

Q: What was the most memorable sporting event that you covered?

A: There are a number of sports events that are nostalgic for me. But if I have to choose among the most memorable ones, I will go for the 2017 World Athletics Championships held in London and the Tokyo 2020 Olympics where I had my athletics commentary (voiceover) debut at SuperSport.

Q: How have things changed since you first started working in this industry?

A: Despite the profession being a male-dominated industry, recent years have shown a notable increase in the number of female reporters and people are also taking women seriously. But still, a lot needs to be done in recognising and respecting women sportscasters.

Q: What advice would you give to aspiring sports journalists?

A: It is possible to be the greatest sports journalist, not just a journalist, as long as you work hard to meet your dream. But the journey isn't easy and smooth. Reporters need to make sure that stories are accurate & balanced and this will make them one of the more reliable sources. They also need to have good knowledge about sports, be good researchers, and tirelessly learn through their journey in order to climb up to the top of their favourite profession.

Q: Plans for the future in terms of your career?

A: I want to be one of the good sports analysts in Ethiopia and a great sports media advisor. In addition, I want to establish a fully dedicated sports media.

In Brief

The Creative Economy Practice at CcHUB is offering free desks and event space to professionals and entrepreneurs in the Creative Economy in Lagos and Nairobi at the Co-Creation Hub (CcHUB) Nigeria and iHub Kenya. The Stawi Creative Spaces is open to both emerging and experienced creative entrepreneurs, and other professionals and service providers like technologists, researchers and academics focused on the Creative Economy.

South Africa: Ahead of production commencing in South Africa later this year, Gravel Road Distribution Group has secured international sales rights with producer Rani Sitaram, for upcoming feature film Greytown Girl. The biopic romantic drama, which was penned by Sitaram and Rose Cortes, will be directed by Oscar nominated Darrell Roodt. The film tells the true story of a small town South African girl, Meena, who was abandoned as a baby with physical limitations, and goes on to build her life with tremendous bravery. Through the romance of letter writing, she falls in love and a cross-continental love story begins. Greytown Girl is initially set in 1960s Apartheid South Africa and builds up to the liberation of the nation as well as Meena's self realisation and self-love. The intimate story is punctuated by South Africa's climax as a democracy which underpins the narrative with a distinct layer.

Nigeria: At the recently concluded reform in the creative industry and advertising sector, the Government of Nigeria announced that the country will most likely earn US$2 billion in advertising within the next three years. Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, shared this information in Abuja during a technical session for the Task Team on Audience Measurement, inaugurated by the Government. According to Lai Mohammed, the US$ 963 576 the country was currently earning from advertising was unsatisfactory, rehashing the position of the task team to raise earnings to US$2 billion within the next three years. The Minister praised the team for their effort in creating great prosperity for the entire creative sector.

Kenya: Earlier this week, Showmax held an exclusive screening of the new Kenyan Showmax Original thriller, Igiza. With the show due to premiere on 23 May, invited guests were treated to the first episode of the series, to which the cast and crew received praise for its outstanding debut.

South Africa: Strap in, earthlings. The most critically acclaimed South African sci-fi film since District 9, Ryan Kruger's Fried Barry starts streaming on Showmax on Thursday, 19 May 2022, having already taken the world by storm. Barry (stuntman Gary Green) is a drug-addled degenerate who - after yet another bender - is abducted by aliens. Soon Barry is riding shotgun in his own body as an alien visitor assumes control and takes it for a joyride through Cape Town. What follows is an onslaught of drugs, sex and violence as our alien tourist enters the weird and wonderful world of humankind.

Worlds Pictures won Best First Feature Documentary at the 30th Anniversary Pan African Film Festival for Africa and I.

Spotify has announced six African artists joining RADAR - the music streaming giant's programme dedicated to the spotlight and discovery of emerging artists across the world. The full list of artists from Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa includes DBN GOGO, Ayra Starr, Black Sherif, Victony, BNXN and Buruklyn Boyz.

Liberia: The Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS) has dedicated its first national music and entertainment radio station, named: ELBC Metro FM 89.9, as part of the station's effort to expand its coverage in information dissemination and entertainment programs.