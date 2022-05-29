Nigeria: Jimoh Ibrahim Clinches APC Ondo South Senatorial Ticket

Mr Ibrahim polled 190 votes, defeating his closest rival, Mathew Oyerinmade, who polled 92 votes.

Business mogul, Jimoh Ibrahim, on Saturday clinched the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket for Ondo South Senatorial District.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Ibrahim polled 190 votes, defeating his closest rival, Mathew Oyerinmade, who polled 92 votes.

Boye Oyewunmi got 23 votes while Olusola Iji and Morayo Lebi scored nine votes each, and Muyiwa Akinfolarin had zero votes.

The Returning Officer, Yinka Orokoto, who announced the result, said the election was free, fair, and transparent.

He said that out of 330 delegates, seven were absent while 323 delegates were accredited to cast their votes, without any void vote.

"The election is free, fair, and transparent as you can see. Thanks to electoral officers, party agents, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials, and security agents for a hitch-free election.

"I hereby declare Ibrahim as the winner of this primary, having polled the highest votes of 190 out of 323 votes," Orokoto said.

Mr Ibrahim, who expressed joy over the results, thanked God for his victory at the primary, which he said was transparent and democratic.

He also thanked Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and his wife, Betty Anyawu-Akeredolu, for their unflinching support.

"I dedicate this victory to God Almighty, mankind, and Governor Akeredolu, a hegemon of politics in Ondo State, who remains the leader.

"I also thank all my team for their hard work, I appreciate the delegates and other aspirants who participated in the election," Ibrahim said.

NAN reports that the Stella Maris College, the venue of the election, was beefed up with heavy security by police and other security agents.

The election which began at 5:30 p.m. was concluded at about 9:10 pm. (NAN)

APC Postpones Presidential Primary