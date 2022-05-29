Egypt: Shoukry, Blinken Discuss Bilateral Ties

28 May 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry held a phone call on Saturday 28/05/2022 with US State Secretary Antony Blinken on means of promoting bilateral ties.

The talks also tackled a host of regional and international issues of mutual concern in view of the fallout of international crises, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Hafez said.

During the phone call, Shoukry underlined the importance of continued coordination and consultations on bilateral ties files and other issues of mutual concern in light of the strategic ties between the two countries.

The two sides agreed to continue consultations in the coming period on various issues of interest to both Egypt and the US.

