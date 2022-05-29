Zimbabwe: Police Nab 21 Illegal Miners in Norton

29 May 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Lisa Nyanhongo

Spread This News

TWENTY-one (21) illegal gold and chrome miners have been arrested at the Mutubva Chrome mining site in Norton.

The arrests were made on May 27 under police's 'Restore Sanity' operation aimed at curbing cases of robberies and murders in Norton, allegedly committed by miners.

Recently Norton legislator, Temba Mliswa called for the deployment of soldiers with shoot to kill orders to deal with illegal miners in his constituency whom he claimed had overpowered the police.

Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said "Police recovered two compressor engines, a generator, a pressure pump, a water pump, a chrome safe, a windless stand, six picks, seven shovels, four hummers, and two axes during the operation".

With the unemployment rate soaring and successive droughts immensely affecting subsistence farming in rural Zimbabwe, young people are resorting to a more lucrative alternative; artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM).

Zimbabwe is said to have over 4,000 gold deposits, and the Parliament of Zimbabwe estimates that some 500,000 small-scale miners in the country support up to three million dependents.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X