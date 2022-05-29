Nigeria: Tambuwal - I Will Work With Atiku for PDP's Victory

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has congratulated Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on his victory at the premaries, promising to work with him to enssre victory for PDP in the general election.

Tambuwal, a top presidential aspirant, had stepped down from the race at the convention venue shortly before the commencement of voting, and urged his supporters to vote for Atiku, a development that became a game changer for the former Vice President.

In his congratulatory message to Atiku, Tambuwal said "it is history that after far reaching consultations and firm convictions on my part, I decidedly, with our great party and nation at heart, withdrew my aspiration to be nominated as a presidential candidate our party in your support."

He said he was "desirous of working very closely with you to ensure our party's victory next year by God's grace."

CONGRATULATORY MESSAGE TO ALHAJI ATIKU ABUBAKAR (GCON, WAZIRIN ADAMAWA)

It is also history that you are clinching this ticket under the auspices of our party for the second time, the first in Port Harcourt four years ago; and, today, to God's glory.

As a bastion of democracy and good governance in our country, I have no doubt that your nomination by our party at this critical juncture in our nation's quest for Great Leap Forward, is a good omen.

On behalf of the government and good people of Sokoto state, the PDP Governor's Forum, which I humbly chair, our party men and women, I felicitate with you on this occasion.

Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal (CFR, Mutawallen Sokoto)

May 29, 2022

Sokoto