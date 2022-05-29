Nigeria: Atiku - March to Rebuild and Unite Nigeria Moves Forward

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, former Vuce President Atiku Abubakar, has said that with his emergence as the flagbearer of the party, the march to rebuild and unite Nigeria moves forward.

In a tweet shortly after he emerged as the party's candidate, Atiku said: "Today, the march to rebuild and unite our great country moves forward. I am honoured to be named the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party. I look forward to speaking with Nigerians across the country, taking the message of hope and unity as we build one future for one people."