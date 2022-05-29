Kenya: Elect Competent Leaders to Fix Economic Turmoil - Anglican Bishop

29 May 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jeremiah Wakaya

Nairobi — The Anglican Bishop of Taita Taveta has urged the electorate to elect "specialists" with the ability to correctly diagnose and fix the economic turmoil facing the country.

Just like a patient in the hands on an incompetent doctor risks losing their life, Bishop Liverson Mng'onda said the country, counties, constituencies and wards risk retrogressing to the point of collapsing if voters fail to make the right choices.

"Our country is ailing, so is our county and even constituencies and wards. It is upon all of us to take make sure we get the right people to fix this," Mng'onda remarked during a pastoral visit at ACK St. Monica in Voi where he consecrated a new church building on Saturday.

He noted that voters have to be particularly keen on the values on the leaders they elect saying the challenges facing the nation at all levels of governance require leaders who competent.

"You'll agree with me that you'd hate to be told that an incompetent doctor forgot scissors inside your body or that of your love one after concluding an operations," he said in an analogy.

"Such a mistake could eventually lead to an unnecessary death!" he remarked.

Bishop Mng'onda also appealed to leaders to be mindful of the plight of the people they lead and endeavor to make good on their promises.

He also urged the electorate to uphold peace before, during and after elections.

The consecration service was attended by a host of local leaders including former Taita Taveta Governor John Mruttu.

