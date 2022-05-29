Kenya: Mruttu Vows to Return Taita Taveta's Lost Glory, Revive Stalled Projects

Voi — Former Taita Taveta Governor Eng. John Mruttu, who is seeking to reclaim the gubernatorial seat in the August 9 General Election, has vowed to revive stalled projects in a bid to reestablish the county's development trajectory.

Mruttu, who spoke while on a listening tour in Voi, noted with regret the prevailing state of affairs in the county with several development projects incomplete five years since inception.

"It is unfortunate that these projects are yet to be concluded yet monies were set aside for the same," Mruttu said after attending a dedication service for ACK St. Monica (Kizorinyi) Church by Taita Taveta Bishop Liverson Mng'onda on Saturday in Sagalla Ward.

"Today I was pulled to a site next to the Church where we commenced the construction of two Early Childhood Education classrooms. This project remains where it was in 2017," he said after assessing the site of an ECDE centre adjacent to the church.

Mruttu also expressed concerns over the state of county-run health facilities most of which he noted faced recurrent shortages of medical supplies.

"The single biggest cry is on healthcare. There are no medicines in county-run hospitals and majority of people can't afford to buy medicines in private facilities," he said.

The pioneer Governor added access to medical services had further been impeded by constant strikes and go-slows by doctors over delayed salaries.

"Healthcare and education sectors are completely at a standstill and people are almost giving up," he said.

Health workers in county-run hospitals have often staged go-slows to compel Governor Granton Samboja's administration to address their plight.

In February 2022, health workers' unions announced a planned strike while protesting inordinate salary delays.

Officials of the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU), Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN), Kenya National Union of Pharmaceutical Technologists (KNUPT), Kenya National Union of Medical Laboratory Officers (KNUMLO) and Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO) accused the Samboja-led administration of acting in bad faith.

Earlier on during the service, Mruttu challenged the electorate to maintain peace during the impending election terming it as a critical component for development.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) gubernatorial candidate will be facing the incumbent, Samboja, who will be defending the seat on a Jubilee Party ticket.

Other candidates in the race include Patience Nyange (NARC), Andrew Mwadime (Communist Party), Agnes Wakesho, George Mwandembo and Stephen Mwakesi.