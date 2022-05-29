Rwanda/Mozambique: Afcon Qualifiers - Amavubi Off to SA for Mozambique Clash

The national football team, Amavubi, fly to Johannesburg, South Africa, on Sunday ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers match against Mozambique.

The game will be played Thursday, June 2, at Soccer City Stadium, in Johannesburg.

Head coach Carlos Alós Ferrer, a Spaniard who was appointed in March on a one-year contract, named his 23-player squad on Saturday.

In the last four matches between the two countries, Rwanda won two and Mozambique won two.

Ahead of the showdown, Ferrer said that the team is in the right frame of mind.

"The team is going into game with the right attitude because it has had good preparations," he said.

Meanwhile, Tanzania-based striker Maddie Kagere and Sweden-based midfielder Rafael York will link up with the team in South Africa on Monday.

Amavubi make Group L that also includes Mozambique, Benin and Senegal. The top two teams will secure automatic tickets to the AFCON 2023 finals tournament to be held in Côte d'Ivoire.

Rwanda has not qualified for the biggest football showpiece on the continent since 2004.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Fiacre Ntwali, Yves Kimenyi and Olivier Kwizera

Defenders: Thierry Manzi, Ange Mutsinzi, Salomon Nirisarike, Claude Niyomugabo, Fitina Ombalenga, Aimable Nsabimana, Ali Serumogo and Clement Niyigena

Midfielders: Kevin Muhire, Blaise Nishimwe, Djihad Bizimana, Bonheur Mugisha, Jean Bosco Ruboneka, Rafael York and Djabel Manishimwe.

Strikers: Dominique Ndayishime, Meddie Kagere and Muhadjiri Hakizimana.

