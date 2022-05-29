Rwanda: Kigali Peace Marathon Gets Underway Today

VIEW GALLERY 2 Photos

Image Zoom

1 of 2

Photos: Olivier Mugwiza

Image Zoom

2 of 2

The day for the 2022 Kigali International Peace Marathon has finally come as athletes from different countries all over the world meet in Kigali on Sunday, May 29, to vie for medals.

Celebrated British long-distance runner, Sir Mo Farah, is one of the guests invited to grace the highly-anticipated event, which is happening for the 17th time in Rwanda and the first since it was awarded the World Athletics label.

First Lady Jeannette Kagame is among the over 3,000 participants expected to take part at this year's Marathon that comprises three categories namely; half marathon, full marathon and a 10km Run for Peace. She will particularly participate in the Run for Peace race.

WATCH: The moment the half marathoners of the 17th Kigali International Peace Marathon were flagged off at BK Arena. Last year's gold medals (for men and women) in this category were won by Rwandans. #KigaliMarathon2022 🎥: @MugwizaO /TNT pic.twitter.com/7temEuaszT

-- The New Times (Rwanda) (@NewTimesRwanda) May 29, 2022

The itinerary

Athletes from all the three categories of the Peace Marathon depart from BK Arena.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Conflict Athletics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The itinerary for the race is as follows: BK Arena- Chez Lando- RDB- MTN Nyarutarama- Baho Hospital- SaladMaster- FDA- Save the Children- Tennis Club road- RDB- KCC- BHC Building- USA Ambassador's Residence- Netherland Embassy- KBC (Down Bus Station)- Ombudsman- Behind RRA- Prime Ministers office- Ombudsman- University of Kigali- Ninzi Hills- Simba Supermarket- Gishushu Opposite to RDB- Chez Lando (Roundabout)-Ecobank- Bank of Africa- Zigama CSS- Regina Pacis- Kobil Petrol Station- REB- MIC (Control Technique)- BK Arena.

According to the schedule, the half marathon race (men and women), which covers 21,098 km, starts at 7.30am, just 30 minutes after gathering for the assembly while the athletes for the full marathon assemble at 7.45am and depart at 8.am.

Meanwhile the roads located at the designated itinerary for the Peace Marathon will be closed for the public until 12pm.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/@Eddie_250

Tags:Kigali Peace Marathon