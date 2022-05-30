Nigeria: Buhari Endorses African Standby Force On Terrorism

President Muhammadu Buhari has endorsed the recommendation on setting up an African Standby Force on Terrorism.

The president spoke Saturday in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, at the 16th African Union Extra-ordinary Session of the Assembly of African Union on Terrorism and Violent Extremism in Africa.

He called on leaders to muster the political will that will fuel synergy, enhance intelligence gathering and bring more urgency in tackling violent crimes.

President Buhari, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, said resources meant for development of countries had been channelled into fighting violent crimes, leaving many governments with less options on investing in people to meet the targets of Sustainable Development Goals.

President Buhari highlighted four items on the recommendation for immediate action after the presentation of a report on Terrorism and Violent Extremism in Africa at the meeting.

The president underscored the need for political will to forge a "coordinated continental approach to tackling insecurity" more than validating the report on terrorism.

President Buhari said the recommendations, if implemented, will go a long way in increasing the capacity of affected states to respond to the threats posed by terrorists and violent extremists in their respective countries.

The Commission's Report on the Prevention and Combating of Terrorism and Violent Extremism and on Unconstitutional Changes of Government in Africa was presented by the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat.