Nigeria: Ganduje Renames Kano Varsity After Dangote

29 May 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Zahraddeen Yakubu Shuaibu

The Kano state government has approved the renaming of Kano State University of Science and Technology (KUST), Wudil.

The state Executive Council approved this at its last sitting presided over by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

Daily Trust reports that Aliko Dangote is the Chancellor of the University.

In a statement on Sunday, Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, said renaming of the institution followed recommendation by the university's visitation Panel.

The statement said the institution is now to be called Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology (ADUST), Wudil.

The statement further explained that the approval has been transmitted to the state House of Assembly to study the relevant laws establishing the university for amendment.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X