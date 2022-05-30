Nigeria: Ganduje Renames Kano Varsity After Dangote

The Kano state government has approved the renaming of Kano State University of Science and Technology (KUST), Wudil.

The state Executive Council approved this at its last sitting presided over by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

Daily Trust reports that Aliko Dangote is the Chancellor of the University.

In a statement on Sunday, Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, said renaming of the institution followed recommendation by the university's visitation Panel.

The statement said the institution is now to be called Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology (ADUST), Wudil.

The statement further explained that the approval has been transmitted to the state House of Assembly to study the relevant laws establishing the university for amendment.