Nigeria: Moses Wins First Trophy in Russia As Spartak Moscow End 19-Year Cup Wait

Former Nigeria international, Victor Moses secured his first trophy win in Russia after helping Spartak Moscow beat Dinamo Moscow 2-1 to win the Russian Cup inside the Stadion Luzhniki in Moscow on Sunday. With Dinamo Moscow finishing the Premier League season in the top three and Spartak managing a disappointing tenth position, Moses and co were the underdogs going into the final against their city rivals.

But goals from Sobolev and Promes either side of halftime sandwiched Zakharyan's 55th-minute effort for Dinamo and powered Spartak to their first Russian Cup triumph since 2003.

Victor Moses saw every minute of action in the encounter, playing as a wing-back.The 2022 Russian Cup is the first trophy Moses will win since he joined Spartak two years ago from Chelsea first on loan and then permanently for €5 million a year later.

The former Crystal Palace winger only picked up a Premier League runners-up medal in his first season with the Gladiators. Before arriving in Moscow, however, Moses won the Europa League, the Premier League and the English FA with Chelsea. The 32-year-old was also a member of the Super Eagles squad that lifted the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa, Nigeria's third continental title.