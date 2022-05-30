Nigeria: Moses Wins First Trophy in Russia As Spartak Moscow End 19-Year Cup Wait

30 May 2022
This Day (Lagos)

Former Nigeria international, Victor Moses secured his first trophy win in Russia after helping Spartak Moscow beat Dinamo Moscow 2-1 to win the Russian Cup inside the Stadion Luzhniki in Moscow on Sunday. With Dinamo Moscow finishing the Premier League season in the top three and Spartak managing a disappointing tenth position, Moses and co were the underdogs going into the final against their city rivals.

But goals from Sobolev and Promes either side of halftime sandwiched Zakharyan's 55th-minute effort for Dinamo and powered Spartak to their first Russian Cup triumph since 2003.

Victor Moses saw every minute of action in the encounter, playing as a wing-back.The 2022 Russian Cup is the first trophy Moses will win since he joined Spartak two years ago from Chelsea first on loan and then permanently for €5 million a year later.

The former Crystal Palace winger only picked up a Premier League runners-up medal in his first season with the Gladiators. Before arriving in Moscow, however, Moses won the Europa League, the Premier League and the English FA with Chelsea. The 32-year-old was also a member of the Super Eagles squad that lifted the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa, Nigeria's third continental title.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X