Zimbabwe: Cassper Nyovest, Jah Prayzah On Cloud Nine

The best never rest in the race!

Such is the case of decorated artistes from both sides of Limpopo River, Jah Prayzah and Cassper Nyovest.

They never tire or disappoint to please their "masters," that is the fans. They strive to give the best on each show and that is what they did on Saturday night.

The venue was packed as revellers braved the chilly weather at the "Kings Concert Show", hosted by the two.

The venue was Longcheng Plaza, just less than 10 kilometres from Harare Central Business District.

It was a trick night hosting such a show on a day soccer fanatics would prefer to watch the European Champions League soccer final between giants Real Madrid and Liverpool. Local musical giant Winky D also had a show on the night and could have divided music fans -- whatever the case, Longchen was the place to be.

Contemporary musician Jah Prayzah was the first to take to the stage and left revellers on their toes with his yesteryear and current songs.

He proved he is just good.

Clad in a black short with a necklace hanging on his neck, Cassper Nyovest took to the stage in the wee hours, much to the applause of fans.

He enthralled fans with various of his tracks, with "Shebeleza" proving to be a favourite among the fans.

"Siyathandana" was also a hit as revellers sang along with Cassper Nyovest, who made sure he remained in touch with his base. Cassper Nyovest's dance moves and actions on stage also cemented his colourful performance.