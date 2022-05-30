Nigeria: Electricity Workers Give Tcn 14 Day Strike Notice Over Pending Issues

Electricity workers in the country have issued a 14-day strike notice to the management of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, over unresolved labour issues, threatening to down tools if the management fails to address their grievances.

Under the aegis of the National Union of Electricity Employees, NUEE, the workers among others, decried the management refusal to address complaints arising from 2021 promotion exercise.

In a petition to the Managing Director\Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of TCN, dated May 18, 2022, General Secretary of NUEE, Joe Ajaero, lamented that 67 managers going to senior manager and are holders of NEPA Training certificates (k1-k5) were unjustifiably not invited for the 2021 promotion exercise, 196 system operators going from Senior Managers, SM, to Principal Manager, PM who passed the interview but yet to be promoted out of the two 262 and TCN's implementation of strange Memo HCSF/SPSO/R&WP/649373 dated 29th May,2020 on the re-engagement of severed defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria, PHCN, staff in the public service after payment of severance packages which has become an instrument for victimization and disenfranchisement."

The petition recall that at the last National joint consultative meeting held on 4th March, 2022 between the Union and TCN Management, the issue of complaints arising from the year 2021 promotion exercise was discussed among others.

According to the petition "You will be recall also that management informed the meeting that no position/decision has been taken since the committee set-up to review the complaints completed its assignment in November, 2021.

"At the said National joint consultative meeting, management promised to explore all avenues towards addressing the issue within two weeks. Sadly, two months after the union/management meeting, we are still in the dark with regards to management's decision/action (if any) taken to holistically address the complaints; while the pressure from the field subsist.

"For the records, the following issues have not been addressed: 67 managers to senior managers who are holders of NEPA Training certificates (k1-k5) that were unjustifiably not invited for the year 2021 promotion exercise, 196 system operators going from SM to PM who passed the interview but yet to be promoted out of the 262 and TCN's implementation of strange Memo HCSF/SPSO/R&WP/649373 dated 29th May,2020 on the re-engagement of severed defunct PHCN staff in the public service after payment of severance packages which has become an instrument for victimization and disenfranchisement.

"Reneging on implementation of collective agreements reached at consultative meetings and lack of robust industrial relations engagements are panacea for industrial disharmony.

"Premised on the foregoing, you are advised to address the above mentioned issues within 14 days or we shall not guarantee industrial peace in TCN."