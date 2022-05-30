Kenya: Sierra Leone President Bio to Be the Chief Guest During Madaraka Day Celebrations

Nairobi — Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Wonie Bio will be the chief guest during this year's Madaraka Day celebrations set for Wednesday.

Bio who is the country for a five-day stated visit jetted in Saturday night where he was received by Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo.

During his visit, he is also expected to meet his host President Uhuru Kenyatta for bilateral talks.

"During the talks 7 MOUs (Memorandum of Understanding) aimed at further enhancing relations will be signed," the Foreign Affairs Ministry said.

He was also set to attend Sunday's International Day of UN Peacekeepers to be celebrated at International Peace Support Centre. Embakasi.