Kenya: Restore Distinction Between Right and Wrong, Karua Urges Churches

Nairobi — NARC Kenya Leader Martha Karua has urged the Church to play a leading role in calling out politicians who cross the line ahead, during and after the August Elections.

Speaking during the Woman's Guild Centennial celebration on Sunday, Karua who is the Azimio Coalition Presidential running mate says this is the only way to save the country.

"We are facing a period like no other in our country. The difference between right and wrong is blurred and that is very dangerous at election time," she stated.

"I just ask. Those of us professing the Christian faith, can we restore the distinction between right and wrong. That way we save ourselves, we save our country."

Karua conclude a two-day tour of Nakuru on Saturday where she urged Political leaders not to be violent or engage in insults during their campaign.

Karua stated that leaders should not hurl insults in to get mileage against their opponents ahead of the August elections.

'If you want to be the President, you must respect the one who is still in office. Even if you have to correct him, do so in a respectful manner so that even if you win, we can respect you," she stated.

Karua called on residents to shun politicians dishing out handouts and consider those with a track record of integrity and excellence.

She indicated the disadvantages of handouts citing the reign of the late President Mwai Kibaki stating that during his term, although he had not given handouts to be voted in, the economy thrived after he assumed power.

Karua reiterated the Raila Odinga-led Azimio La Umoja coalition's commitment to augment the country's industrial sector in order to promote local manufacturing whilst creating employment for jobless Kenyans.

"But to achieve that we will first rid all public offices of corrupt elements with insatiable appetite for public resources. Ours is a zero-tolerance policy on corruption," she added.