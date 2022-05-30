Kenya: Karua Says Position in Azimio Coalition Worthy of Celebration

Nairobi — NARC Kenya leader Martha Karua says her being chosen as the running mate for Azimio Coalition Presidential Aspirant Raila Odinga is a milestone in Kenya's politics.

Speaking on Sunday during the Woman's Guild centennial celebrations at the Church of the Torch in Thogoto in Kiambu, Karua stated that such a move should be lauded by all regardless of their political affiliations.

She described it as a step toward the inclusion of women in all areas of society.

"I was nominated a running mate to one of the major candidates, Hon. Raila Odinga. So it's like an icing on our celebrations because irrespective of your persuasion, it is recognition and inclusion," she stated.

Karua also commended the PCEA church for what she described as leading the fight towards women's liberation countrywide.

"The PCEA church has been a pioneer in the fight for women's rights, whether through education or ending FGM, and it has been carried on to date. So, this is a celebration for the women and for the church," she said.

Karua also urged the Church to play a leading role in calling out politicians who cross the line ahead, during and after the August Elections - she stated that this is the only way to save the country.

"We are facing a period like no other in our country. The difference between right and wrong is blurred and that is very dangerous at election time," she stated.

"I just ask. Those of us professing the Christian faith, can we restore the distinction between right and wrong. That way we save ourselves, we save our country."

Karua concluded a two-day tour of Nakuru on Saturday where she urged Political leaders not to be violent or engage in insults during their campaign.