Kenya: Kalua Green Urges Kenyans to Elect Leaders With Integrity and Vision

29 May 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Murang'a — Green Thinking Action Party (GTAP) leader Kalua Green has urged Kenyans to elect leaders with visions and high level of integrity during the August 9 general polls.

Speaking at Shitam Farm in Makuyu Murang'a Green indicated that it is high time Kenyans embrace visionary leaders of integrity regardless of their age or party.

Green pointed out that such leaders should include everyone in the decision-making process.

"It is its high time Kenyans vote for those leaders who will include them in decision making,' he stated while calling for the revival of Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) saying that that it will address the problems facing them.

Kalua Green noted with very great concern the mistrust among leaders saying political parties are equally the same but the only different Is ideologies.

His said his party will transform the country on creating economic pillar in this country accusing some parties of cheating Kenyans.

Shitam farm is based in Pundamilia, Makuyu in Murang'a and its leading in production of fruit and cash crop seedlings and other indigenous trees.

Hundreds of farmers benefited from hass avocado seedlings that were issued for free.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X