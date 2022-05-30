Kenya: Official Campaign Period Begins a Polls Body Clears Presidential Aspirants

Nairobi — The official campaign period is set to commence on Sunday with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) clearing Presidential Aspirants ahead of the elections.

Despite jitters that Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has been locked out of the race, he is scheduled to appear on June 4 for the clearance exercise.

On the same day, United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential candidate William Ruto is set to appear.

Azimio Coalition Presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga will appear for the clearance exercise on June 5.

The poll commission chair Wafula Chebukati is the returning officer for the exercise where 16 candidates have been shortlisted.

First on the nomination clearance exercise on Sunday was Peter Kingori who is vying as an independent candidate.

Justus Juma who is a presidential candidate for Justice and Freedom party was also scheduled to appear on Sunday.

The exercise involves verification of Identification details to see whether the candidate is a Kenyan citizen.

If one is a candidate from a political party, he or she should be duly registered as candidate of the party with nomination certificate for the presidential ticket.

In the rigorous process the commission is keen on verifying details on whether the candidates have been cleared by the Registrar of Political Parties.

The candidates should also have Sh200,000 nomination fee as well, dated Code of Conduct, compliant with Chapter 6 of the Constitution.

The candidates should have at least a bachelor's degree and have 2,000 signatures from at least 24 counties.