Kenya: AFC Leopards Dent Homeboyz's FKF Premier League Title Hopes, Give Tusker Lifeline

Nairobi — AFC Leopards beat Kakamega Homeboyz 2-0 at the Bukhungu Stadium on Sunday afternoon to dent their hopes of a maiden FKF Premier League title and swing back the race to Tusker FC's hands with two matches left.

Former Tusker FC defender Collins Shivachi and Nigerian Ojo Olaniyi scored in either half to give Leopards the victory.

Homeboyz remain second in the standings despite sharing 57 points with Tusker, the defending champions sitting top of the table on goal difference.

They now just need to win both their remaining matches against Posta Rangers and Bidco to retain their crown.

Meanwhile, Homeboyz hope that Tusker falter in at least one of their two remaining games, while they collect maximum points against FC Talanta and Kariobangi Sharks in their two remaining games.

Against Ingwe, Homeboyz needed to win, knowing too well even a point in their match in hand would play a big role in keeping fate within their hands.

But they were stunned early on when Shivachi who was handed a rare starting opportunity poked home from close range, a goal that would send huge relief at his former stable in Ruaraka.

Despite conceding, Homeboyz piled the pressure but were unfortunate to miss opportunities from close range.

In the second half, Homeboyz closed out the game 10 minutes after the restart, Olaniyi shooting home from inside the box.

Meanwhile, Gor Mahia twice came from behind to beat Nairobi City Stars 3-2 and move fourth in the standings to 51 points.

Sammy Onyango and Benson Omalla had scored either side of goals from Anthony ‘Muki’ Kimani and Timothy Ouma before an own goal from Dennis Wanjala six minutes from time handed K’Ogalo maximum points.

In Bungoma, Nzoia Sugar are halfway into safety after beating KCB 1-0 at the Sudi Stadium. The victory at home takes Nzoia to 30 points, nine away from 17th placed Vihiga Bullets.

They are now safe from automatic relegation and four points away from the play-off zone. They now just need one point from the remaining two games to assure themselves of safety.

Wazito FC meanwhile look set for the play-off after suffering a 1-0 loss at the hands of Bidco United to remain at 16th place with 25 points.