Kenya: Strathmore Spank Kcb in Revenge Mission to Lift 55th Christie Sevens Title

Nairobi — Strathmore Leos revenged for last weekend’s 12-10 loss to National Circuit defending champions KCB at the season opening Kabeberi tournament, beating the bankers 15-10 to clinch the Christie Sevens title at the RFUEA Ground on Sunday.

The Leos ran in three unconverted tries in the opening half while the bankers only responded with one as they won their maiden title to continue with their impressive start to the season.

Philemon Olang, Barnabas Owuor and Mathew Mogaya dotted down for Leos while KCB’s consolations were off Geoffrey Okwatch and Levy Amunga.

Coming in after a brilliant run in the semis where they thrashed Western Bulls 29-7, Leos were confident and it showed in how they started the match.

Straight from kick off, they forced KCB to play in their own half and dotted down two quick unconverted tries through Olang and Owuor on either flank of the try box.

KCB charged back and drew one level through Okwatch who rallied for a run down the right flank, but minutes later, Leos were flying once again when the bulldozing Mogaya forced his way across the try line on the right.

In the second half, KCB tried to push in for a comeback but despite Amunga’s try, the University students held on for the remaining minutes of the match to claim their first ever victory in the Cup final at the Christie Sevens.

Meanwhile, Oilers won the bronze medal match with a 12-7 victory over a hard fighting Western Bulls, Mwamba beat hosts Quins 26-5 to win the fifth place trophy while Homeboyz beat Daystar falcons 26-14 to clinch the Challenge trophy.