Kenya: Presidential Aspirant Justus Juma Locked Out of Race Over Insufficient Documentation

Nairobi — Justice and Freedom Party presidential candidate Justus Juma and his running mate Anne Wavinya might be struck out of the presidential race for insufficient documentation.

Juma who appeared Sunday for vetting failed to furnish the commission with requirement document of soft copies of supporters as well as failure to present the threshold of 48,000 supporters.

"We reject the application because you don't have the sufficient documentation as required by the law.You can reapply then we will consider," said the commission chairman Wafula Chebukati.

The commission gave Juma until June 2 to reapply for vetting again once he obtains the requisite documents required before he is officially cleared as an aspirant.

Juma however believes he will be on the ballot terming the hurdle he has faced before the presidential returning officer Wafula Chebukati as a mere techanicality that will be resolved in time.

"We have successfully presented our documents if not one technical issue regarding the electronic form or soft copy of our supporters. We presented the hard copy which we approved by the IEBC. We have them here within the compound and finalize bt 2nd June," said Juma.

This comes hours after poll agency (IEBC) declined to clear Peter King'ori for the Presidential race in August due to insufficient Signatures.

According to the electoral body's chairman Chebukati, he presented only 65 qualified signatures of the 48,000 signatures required.

"You have 65 qualified signatures out of the 48,000 signature and copies of ID. Your running mate doesn't have duly filled electoral code of conduct, duly filled self declaration form and passport. We shall reject your registration," Chebukati announced at the Bomas of Kenya where the registration process was taking place.

King'ori has however been given until June 6 to comply.

So far no presidential aspirant has been cleared to campaign in the August statehouse race.

Despite jitters that Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has been locked out of the race, he is scheduled to appear on June 4 for the clearance exercise.

On the same day, United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential candidate William Ruto is set to appear.

Azimio Coalition Presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga will appear for the clearance exercise on June 5.

The poll commission chair Wafula Chebukati is the returning officer for the exercise where 18 candidates have been shortlisted.

The exercise involves verification of Identification details to see whether the candidate is a Kenyan citizen.

If one is a candidate from a political party, he or she should be duly registered as candidate of the party with nomination certificate for the presidential ticket.

In the rigorous process the commission is keen on verifying details on whether the candidates have been cleared by the Registrar of Political Parties.

The candidates should also have Sh200,000 nomination fee as well, dated Code of Conduct, compliant with Chapter 6 of the Constitution.

The candidates should have at least a bachelor's degree and have 2,000 signatures from at least 24 counties.