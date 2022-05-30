Kenya: Wetangula Cleared for Bungoma Senate Race

29 May 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has cleared Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula to vie for the Bungoma senatorial seat.

Wetangula has tied his quest to the senatorial race despite being a principal in the Kenya Kwanza coalition.

"The focus is clear and the target is within sight. As leaders we are leading from the front and above all we are leading for you. Rest assured that even mama mboga daughter will be raised up economically," said Wetangula.

Wetang'ula was handed the certificate by Bungoma IEBC county coordinator Grace Rono.

Despite criticism on why he was vying for Bungoma Senatorial seat, he insisted he was satisfied with the slot saying his main goal was to ensure the Luyha Community benefits in the Kenya Kwanza government.

"I am not a selfish person, I am comfortable being your senator which I have served with humility, the positions we are pushing for are meant to benefit our people," he said.

The Ford Kenya Leader was accompanied by Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka who is vying for the Bungoma gubernatorial seat who asserted they are on a winning contest.

"I wish to ask the people of Bungoma to conduct a peaceful election as I will be leading this team and we are assured of victory,"said Lusaka.

