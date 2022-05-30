Kenya: Superb Angela Okutoyi Off to Flying Winning Start at Roland Garros

Nairobi — Kenyan tennis teen sensation Angela Okutoyi began her French Open campaign on a flying note, hitting Belgian Amelie Van Impe by straight sets in their round of 16 match on Sunday.

Okutoyi won in sets of 7-6 (8-6) and 6-4 to storm into the round of 32.

"It was a tough match but I am delighted to have won," Angela told Capital Sport from Paris.

The African junior champion endured a difficult start to the match, trailing the Belgian 3-1 before rallying to level.

At the tie break, Okutoyi found herself two set points down again, but her rallying power and belief pulled her to win 8-6.

She was more confident in the second set where she won 4-6 to book a place in the second round where she will face off with Croatian Petra Marcinko who won by straight sets against Canadian Kayla Cross (6-1, 6-4).

“I focused more on what I could do myself and just being me and that’s how I managed to rally back. In the second set I tried to be on the lead always and also tried to break her,”

“And I was also trying to be ore focused on the game rather than outside. There was a lot of crowd and they were against me but it was good.”