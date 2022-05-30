Nigeria: Security Forces Repel Attack By 100 Motorcyclists On Abuja Estate

Security forces yesterday repelled an attack by over 100 motorcyclists on Global Estate in the Lokogoma area of Abuja

The attackers razed down two houses in the estate before a combined detachment of soldiers and policemen repelled the attack.

The Federal Capital Territory Police Commissioner, Mr. Sunday Babaji, also visited the scene of the mayhem with a large deployment of police operatives for on-the-spot assessment of the situation.

The incident happened after a motorist reportedly ran over two Okada riders and sought refuge inside the estate.

Residents of the estate said the motorcyclists attacked the estate in their bid to apprehend an unknown motorist.

They said the motorist was chased by a crowd of motorcyclists after he hit two of their colleagues.

"Over 100 Hausa bike riders attacked our estate some hours ago. They tried to burn down the estate by putting fire to two buildings.

"They pulled down our gate and started stoning people's houses. We couldn't stop them until the police and the army intervened.

"We later learnt that they attacked our estate because two of their colleagues were knocked to death by a motorist, who ran to our estate for safety as he was chased with big stones and other dangerous weapons.

"The motorist, who is not even a resident of our estate ran into the estate because he noticed a police post in front of the estate", one of the residents said.

In a statement, the FCT Police Command said "the unrest followed a hit-and-run fatal accident that occurred around Same Global Estate, Dakwo, Galadimawa, at about 1:30 pm on Sunday.

The command assures residents that normalcy has been restored to the affected area".

"The FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Babaji Sunday, was on the ground with a heavy deployment of operatives for an on-the-spot assessment. It is imperative to equally state that contrary to information filtering about, no house was burnt," it said.

The CP assured residents of the command's commitment to the safety of lives and property within the FCT under his watch while urging well-meaning members of the public to remain calm and go about their lawful businesses without the fear of harassment and molestation. He also urged them to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the police.