Nigeria: Ekweremadu's Demand for APC Guber Ticket Evil, Says Agballa

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State, Ugochukwu Agballa has described as evil, moves by former deputy president of the senate, Ike Ekweremadu to clinch the ticket of the party.

Ekweremadu had withdrawn from the governorship primary election of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) hours before it was held on Wednesday, May 25.

After his withdrawal, it was rumoured that he had plans to defect to the APC to contest the party's governorship ticket. He was reportedly spotted at the campaign office of the chairman of the Abuja chapter of the APC holding talks in what appeared to be a last-minute effort to join forces with the APC.

However, while addressing newsmen yesterday, on the outcome of the party's primaries, Agballa said he had led a delegation to meet Ekweremadu before the primary election and advised him to join the APCas he didn't stand the chance to clinch the governorship ticket under the PDP.

"But rather than accept to take part in the primaries, he asked that the party give him the it's ticket" he said. "But I told him it wasn't possible".

Agbballa said the party had held a primary that produced a candidate and was observed by INEC, adding that it was not ready to give Ekweremadu a waiver and undo what it had done.

He maintained that the former deputy president of the senate was not a member of the party and that he is trying to muscle his way and get the ticket of the party.

"It is repugnant to natural justice and an evil that we had resisted," he said. " The party was not ready to deny anybody a candidate the right to contest in the primaries".

Speaking further, Agballa said it was clearly against the provisions of the electoral act which he was actively involved in.

"It is sad that he is trying to subvert section 84 of the act" he said. "While we want him to be a member of the party, we cannot give him the ticket to the party and his actions are typical of Nigerian politicians who do not practice what they preach".

He said Ekweremadu has been in power for over 20 years and should give other people the chance to also lead as Nigeria does not operate a monarchy.

He said the party, under his leadership, was ready to resist all attempts to bring back the political dynasty that brought sadness, tragedy and brutalisation to the people.

"We have repositioned our party to take over power in Enugu state and we will provide a platform of choice for the people and also bring to an end the monopoly that the PDP has enjoyed over the years" he said.