Nigeria: Emirates Honours Nigeria's Leading Travel Industry Agents in Lagos

Emirates has successfully moved to strengthen the connection between the Middle East mega carrier, the Nigerian travellers and the hospitality industry

The world's largest international airline recently held an event in Lagos to recognise the services and ongoing partnerships of its top travel agents.

The event was the first to take place since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and gathered the industry's best, reaffirming the airline's ongoing commitment to the market and its longstanding partnership with its travel trade partners and their respective agencies.

The event included Lagos's most prominent travel agencies, the airline's top management, led by the Senior Vice President Commercial Operations in Africa, Badr Abbas who honoured the contribution of the travel agents to Emirates' post-pandemic recovery in characteristic style and elegance.

Commenting on reconnecting in person with the travel industry for the first time since the outset of the pandemic, Badr Abbas said: "Emirates airline and Nigeria share a very special relationship that goes back to almost 20 years, and we have been connecting Nigerian travellers to a global network which now spans nearly 130 destinations, making it easier to connect with friends, family, trade and tourism opportunities.

"We have been eager to visit Nigeria, a market that is very important to us, to meet with the people that have supported us, even in the most difficult of times. Throughout this journey, you, our loyal travel agents have been an integral part of our rebuilding efforts, for which we are extremely grateful. We look forward to your continued support in the years ahead."