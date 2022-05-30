Nigeria: Gunmen Kill Lecturer, Abduct His Daughters in Nasarawa

Gunmen have killed a lecturer, Zakari Kigbu, who before his demise, worked with the Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic, Lafia in Nasarawa state.

Channels Television reported that the gunmen also abducted two of his daughters during the attack.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Rahman Nansel confirmed the incident.

He said: "We got a distress call at about 12:20 am about the attack and reacted swiftly by mobilising our patrol teams and the military to the scene.

"Upon arrival, it was discovered that the victim had been shot in his abdomen. He was rushed to the hospital and confirmed dead while his two daughters were abducted to an unknown destination."

Nansel added: "The command has commenced an intensive manhunt for the perpetrators of the dastardly act."

The commissioner of Police has since visited the scene, condoled with the bereaved and assured the family of the victim that a comprehensive investigation will be carried out and no stone will be left unturned in order to rescue the abducted victims.

Meanwhile, a Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Dr Samuel Uche, has been kidnapped by yet-to-be-identified men in Abia State.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Geoffrey Ogbonna, confirmed it in Umuahia, the state capital.

According to him, the clergyman was abducted alongside two others, the Bishop of Methodist Church, Owerri Diocese, and the prelate's chaplain.

Ogbonna described the abduction of the clergymen as unfortunate but gave an assurance that the police were already making efforts to ensure their safe return.

He also appealed to the people of the state to provide the police with useful information that could lead to the release of the prelate and the two others, as well as the arrest of the kidnappers.