Nigeria: Another Explosion Rocks Kabba in Kogi

The police spokesperson explained that the explosion happened at one Omofemi Bar at Okepadi Quarters, Kabba, around 9.15 p.m. on Sunday.

The Police Command in Kogi on Sunday confirmed another explosion in Kabba Town of Kabbah-Bunu Local Government Area of the state.

The command's Public Relations Officer, William Ovye-Ayaz who confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja, said there was no casualty.

"As it is now, there is no casualty, but only chairs and tables and the building is affected by the yet to be determined nature of explosion.

"Already the Commissioner of Police, Mr Edward Egbuka, has directed our DC Investigations and the Bomb detective Squad to move to the scene to ascertain the very nature of the explosion.

"The police is on top of the situation as our officers and men drafted to the area have cordoned the place until investigation reveals the real cause of the explosion.

"It's very unfortunate that criminal elements are out to disrupt the prevailing peace we are enjoying in Kogi.

"We shall not rest untill we bring to book such elements and let them see the need for maintenance of peace in our society," he warned.

Mr Ovye-Aya, a superintendent of police, called on the people of Okepadi and Kabba to be calm and go about their normal duties without any fear as the police were on top of the situation.

NAN reports that the first explosion which generated controversies as to whether it was a bomb or gas cylinder, occured on May 11 at a beer parlour around Lewu Junction in Kabba Town.

While lives were lost out of the 16 persons affected, this time around, no person was affected beside property.