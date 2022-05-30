Uganda: Jeema Roots for Proportional Representation in Parliament

Justice Forum (JEEMA) has launched the campaign to diversify the message of proportional representation as an alternative electoral system to counter the current first past the post system in Uganda.

Party president, Asuman Basalirwa explained that proportional representation is a form of electoral system where the number of seats won by a party or group of candidates is proportional to the votes received by the respective party or candidates that participate in an election at a given level.

"On the ballot, voters indicate their preference for a particular party (not individual candidate) and the parties then receive seats in proportion to their share of the vote. Proportional representation means that the number of seats won by a party or group of candidates is proportionate to the number of votes received," he noted.

For example, under this voting system if 30% of voters support a particular party then roughly 30% of seats will be won by that party, he said.

He stated that the system can help reduce the size of Parliament in Uganda.

He said special interest groups have to be integrated into the structure of party lists rather than reserved constituencies which have bloated Parliament.

"For example, parties can be regulated by law to ensure that for every three candidates they put on the party list, one candidate is female," he noted.

He said proportional representation simply appreciates multiparty dispensation and empowers political parties in the sense that each party that participates in an election, gets representation in relation to the percentage of votes they received.

"If Ugandans appreciate proportional representation, we shall see a reduction or complete wipe out of violence in Uganda's elections that is orchestrated by individual merit or big man syndrome," he said.