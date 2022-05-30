Ethiopia: #asdailyscoop - Over 30,000 People Living in Makeshift Shelters in Aftermath of War in North Wollo Zone

27 May 2022
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — The residents of Meket Woreda in the North Wollo zone of the Amhara region are living in makeshift homes, reports said. The woreda's city and infrastructure secretariat stated that over 34,000 IDPs have been living in tents due to devastation as a result of the war.

Mesaw Bezah, the head of the secretariat, said that during the 5 months, Tigrayan forces had controlled the woreda, they conducted robberies and destruction and added that as a consequence of the war between the Federal government and Tigrayan forces, 6245 houses were destroyed, and 34,736 people were displaced from their homes and forced to settle in rental houses or with extended family members.

The local official explained that rebuilding destroyed houses amid rising inflation is challenging for the woreda administration alone. He disclosed that the administration's calls for help from zonal administration and aid organizations fell on deaf ears.

Mesaw Bezah stressed that in order to rehabilitate the affected people of the woreda, the government and relief organizations should emphasize and apply due effort towards mitigation of the problem.

