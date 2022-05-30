Ethiopia: Just in - Meaza Mohammed of Roha TV Latest Journalist Detained By Security Forces

Addis Abeba — Journalist, Meaza Mohammed, the co-founder and host at the YouTube based media outlet, Roha TV, is the latest journalist to have been detained by security forces this morning, Robel Tesfaye told Addis Standard.

According to Robel,members of the federal police commission accompanied by security forces in civilian clothes took Meaza from a coworker's house, where she spent the previous night. "They stormed Meaza's coworker's house and confiscated all electronics materials," Robel said, adding that she was the only one to have been taken by the security. Robel doesn't know the whereabouts of his wife, as of yet.

Meaza, who previously worked at Abbay media, was released on 18 January this year after having been detained for more than a month without appearing in court of law, leading to her defense team to file habeas corpus at the Federal First Instance court 2nd bench. She was detained while on her way to work by plain clothed security forces in the first week of December last year.

Her detention today brings the number of known journalists, commentators and media practitioners detained in a week's time to 19.

The detention on 26 and 27 May of journalists Sabontu Ahmed (Finfinnee Integrated Broadcasting) and Bekalu Alamirew (Alpha TV), brought the total of detained journalists and media personnel to 18, according to Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC). Chief Commissioner of EHRC, Daniel Bekele, said "We reiterate that Ethiopia's media law clearly prohibits pre-trial detention for any alleged offense committed through media, and all detained media personnel should be released." Daniel also said that "18 media personnel in unlawful detention is a new low."

The ongoing crackdown started with the detention last week of about a dozen ournalists and media personalities in a span of three days. The arrests were made in Bahir Dar, the capital of the Amhara region, and Addis Abeba.