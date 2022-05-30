Sudanese Abroad Unite to Support Anti-Coup Resistance

Sudan — A group of 26 Sudanese bodies and entities across the world have agreed to form The United Sudanese Revolutionary Forces Abroad, aimed at "continuing the revolutionary movement abroad to support the Sudanese resistance inside the country".
The Signatories said in a statement on Thursday, that they agreed in a meeting to activate work across, the media, financial, human rights, and diplomatic fronts, in order to bring down the coup and achieve civilian authority.
The group aims to organise activities of solidarity and support for the revolution, vigils against violations, signing statements and memoranda against the settlement, and calling for the extradition of war criminals to face international justice.
"This step aims to unite the revolutionary forces of Sudanese abroad, institutionally and democratically, so that the siege on the coup regime in our country is tightened, and that the organised circle of the National People's Resistance expands internally and externally in the integration of roles among all actors who believe in the restoration and strengthening of the national civil democratic authority and the defeat of the junta forces," the statement says.
Signatories:
Sudanese Working Group
Sudanese gather abroad to support revolution
British and Irish Engineers Union
International Committee Against Dams
Nubian Assembly of the Gulf
Sudanese-American Women's Organization in Washington
Janjawedi military coup resistance platform in Queensland, Australia
Sudanese Assembly in Belgium
Sweden Revolution Support Network
Philadelphia Democratic Alliance
New Jersey Centre for Democracy and Peace
Sudanese Group of Victims of Torture
Sudanese Front for Change
Sudanese Network for Human Rights - Observer
Popular Campaign for Rights and Duties
Al Shayeb Cultural Forum
Norway Revolution Support Initiative
Our people movement in the United States of America
A platform for freedom, peace, and justice in the displaced
Former judges gather
Officers describe arbitrarily dismissed officers and soldiers and police pensions (Tomorrow's Gathering )
Sudanese Magdrin Pulpit
Voice of the Intifada Radio
Southern California Cultural Forum
Sudanese Women's Union of the United Kingdom and Ireland
Sudanese Club of Berlin