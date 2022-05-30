Sudanese Abroad Unite to Support Anti-Coup Resistance

Sudan — A group of 26 Sudanese bodies and entities across the world have agreed to form The United Sudanese Revolutionary Forces Abroad, aimed at "continuing the revolutionary movement abroad to support the Sudanese resistance inside the country".

The Signatories said in a statement on Thursday, that they agreed in a meeting to activate work across, the media, financial, human rights, and diplomatic fronts, in order to bring down the coup and achieve civilian authority.

The group aims to organise activities of solidarity and support for the revolution, vigils against violations, signing statements and memoranda against the settlement, and calling for the extradition of war criminals to face international justice.

"This step aims to unite the revolutionary forces of Sudanese abroad, institutionally and democratically, so that the siege on the coup regime in our country is tightened, and that the organised circle of the National People's Resistance expands internally and externally in the integration of roles among all actors who believe in the restoration and strengthening of the national civil democratic authority and the defeat of the junta forces," the statement says.

Signatories:

Sudanese Working Group

Sudanese gather abroad to support revolution

British and Irish Engineers Union

International Committee Against Dams

Nubian Assembly of the Gulf

Sudanese-American Women's Organization in Washington

Janjawedi military coup resistance platform in Queensland, Australia

Sudanese Assembly in Belgium

Sweden Revolution Support Network

Philadelphia Democratic Alliance

New Jersey Centre for Democracy and Peace

Sudanese Group of Victims of Torture

Sudanese Front for Change

Sudanese Network for Human Rights - Observer

Popular Campaign for Rights and Duties

Al Shayeb Cultural Forum

Norway Revolution Support Initiative

Our people movement in the United States of America

A platform for freedom, peace, and justice in the displaced

Former judges gather

Officers describe arbitrarily dismissed officers and soldiers and police pensions (Tomorrow's Gathering )

Sudanese Magdrin Pulpit

Voice of the Intifada Radio

Southern California Cultural Forum

Sudanese Women's Union of the United Kingdom and Ireland

Sudanese Club of Berlin