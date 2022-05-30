Sudanese Journalists Injured Covering Khartoum Protests

Khartoum — The Sudanese Journalists Network reports that two journalists were injured while covering the protests in Khartoum on Thursday, when security forces used tear gas to disperse the marchers. The network says that Amira Salih was hit in the chest by a tear gas cannister, while Emtithal Abdelfadil suffered breathing difficulties.

The network explained that the police forces, the central reserve foirces, and the military militiamen, "used tear gas canisters as weapons against the peaceful revolutionaries by shooting them directly at the head and chest".

The network confirmed that that dozens of peaceful revolutionaries were injured by live bullets, shotguns, stun grenades, run over by police and armoured vehicles, and stabbed with knives, describing this use of tear gas the as "a new crime added to the record of the crimes of the coup authority".

A large number of demonstrators took to the streets in response to the resistance committees' callout for the May 26 Marches of Millions in Khartoum to demand full civilian rule. Protesters again faced violence from security forces and tear gas was fired in front of a hospital, bringing its patients in danger.

The authorities closed the El Mak Nimr Bridge between central Khartoum and Khartoum North (Bahri). South of the city centre, the police fired tear gas at demonstrators at the Bashdar gathering point in El Deyoum El Shargiya, and opposite the Sharwani bus station near the Palace (El Gasr) street, close to the Republican Palace.

Protests at the Sharwani station turned into a hit-and-run between the demonstrators and the police, in which security forces heavily fired tear gas and used violence.

Hospital tear gassed

The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors (CCSD) reported that the forces fired tear gas directly in front of El Jawda Hospital in El Deyoum El Shargiya, caused patients to suffocate, including patients in critical conditions or with chronic diseases such as heart and respiratory diseases. Medical staff and support staff also suffered from the suffocating tear gas.