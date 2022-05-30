Africa: World No Tobacco Day 2022 Awards - The Winners

Every year, WHO recognizes individuals or organizations in each of the six WHO Regions for their accomplishments in the area of tobacco control. This recognition takes the form of WHO Director-General Special Recognition Award and World No Tobacco Day Awards.
WHO Director-General Special award
Tobacco Free Portfolios, Australia
President of Mexico Mr. Andrés Manuel López Obrador, United Mexican States
African Region awardees
Kaboré Harouna, Ancien Ministre du Commerce, de l'Industrie et de l'Artisanat, Burkina Faso
Mr Joel Shunza Gitali, Kenya Tobacco Control Alliance, Republic of Kenya
Ministry of Agriculture Livestock and Fisheries, Republic of Kenya
Dr Ravelojoeliandriambeloaritafika Aurélien, Directeur de l'Office National de Lutte Antitabac, Republic of Madagascar
Réseau de Lutte contre le Tabac et Autres Stupéfiants (RELUTAS), Republic of Mali
Mrs Margaret Kwa'ada Julius, Founder and President of The Eye Opener Women and Youth Foundation, Federal Republic of Nigeria
Region of the Americas awardees
Violeta Martinez de Palomo, Republic of El Salvador
Dr Thomas E. Novotny, Professor Emeritus, San Diego State University School of Public Health, Division of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, United States of America
Eastern Mediterranean Region awardees
National Committee to Control Smoking and All Types and Products of Tobacco, jointly with the Tobacco Control Focal Point, Dr Ejlal Faisal Alalawi, Kingdom of Bahrain
Dr Wael Safwat Fahmy Abd Elmeguid, Arab Republic of Egypt
Greater Amman Municipality, jointly with Royal Health Awareness Society, Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan
Tobacco Control Programme, Tabouk, jointly with Dr Ahmed Elnagib Abdelrahim Ahmed, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Dr Ahmed Abdalla Elhassan Abdalla, Republic of the Sudan
Dr Mohammed Ahmed Al-gesha, Republic of Yemen
European Region awardees
National Center for Disease Control and Public Health, Georgia
Mrs Ainuru Altybaeva, Chairman of the Republic Association "Ayaldar Kenesh" (Women's Council), Kyrgyz Republic
NGO Nofumadores.org, Kingdom of Spain
Mr Hans Stöckli, Member and former President of the Council of States, Swiss Confederation
Mrs Lada Bulakh, Member of Ukrainian Parliament, Ukraine
Post-humous recognition of Dr Mateusz Zatoński, Research fellow at Tobacco control research group, University of Bath, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
South-East Asia Region awardees
National Tobacco Control Cell (NTCC), Health Services Division, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, People's Republic of Bangladesh
State Tobacco Control Cell (STCC), Department of Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare, Government of Jharkhand, Ranchi, Jharkhand, Republic of India
I Nyoman Suwirta, S.Pd, MM, Regent of Klungkung, Bali, Republic of Indonesia
Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) Bangkok, Kingdom of Thailand
Western Pacific Region awardees
Kylie Lindorff, Cancer Council New South Wales, Australia
Smoke-Free Environment in Tourism Sector, Kingdom of Cambodia
Fiji Cancer Society jointly with Hope Clinic, Republic of Fiji