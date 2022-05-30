Africa: World No Tobacco Day 2022 Awards - The Winners

press release

Every year, WHO recognizes individuals or organizations in each of the six WHO Regions for their accomplishments in the area of tobacco control. This recognition takes the form of WHO Director-General Special Recognition Award and World No Tobacco Day Awards.

WHO Director-General Special award

Tobacco Free Portfolios, Australia

President of Mexico Mr. Andrés Manuel López Obrador, United Mexican States

African Region awardees

Kaboré Harouna, Ancien Ministre du Commerce, de l'Industrie et de l'Artisanat, Burkina Faso

Mr Joel Shunza Gitali, Kenya Tobacco Control Alliance, Republic of Kenya

Ministry of Agriculture Livestock and Fisheries, Republic of Kenya

Dr Ravelojoeliandriambeloaritafika Aurélien, Directeur de l'Office National de Lutte Antitabac, Republic of Madagascar

Réseau de Lutte contre le Tabac et Autres Stupéfiants (RELUTAS), Republic of Mali

Mrs Margaret Kwa'ada Julius, Founder and President of The Eye Opener Women and Youth Foundation, Federal Republic of Nigeria

Region of the Americas awardees

Violeta Martinez de Palomo, Republic of El Salvador

Dr Thomas E. Novotny, Professor Emeritus, San Diego State University School of Public Health, Division of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, United States of America

Eastern Mediterranean Region awardees

National Committee to Control Smoking and All Types and Products of Tobacco, jointly with the Tobacco Control Focal Point, Dr Ejlal Faisal Alalawi, Kingdom of Bahrain

Dr Wael Safwat Fahmy Abd Elmeguid, Arab Republic of Egypt

Greater Amman Municipality, jointly with Royal Health Awareness Society, Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan

Tobacco Control Programme, Tabouk, jointly with Dr Ahmed Elnagib Abdelrahim Ahmed, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Dr Ahmed Abdalla Elhassan Abdalla, Republic of the Sudan

Dr Mohammed Ahmed Al-gesha, Republic of Yemen

European Region awardees

National Center for Disease Control and Public Health, Georgia

Mrs Ainuru Altybaeva, Chairman of the Republic Association "Ayaldar Kenesh" (Women's Council), Kyrgyz Republic

NGO Nofumadores.org, Kingdom of Spain

Mr Hans Stöckli, Member and former President of the Council of States, Swiss Confederation

Mrs Lada Bulakh, Member of Ukrainian Parliament, Ukraine

Post-humous recognition of Dr Mateusz Zatoński, Research fellow at Tobacco control research group, University of Bath, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

South-East Asia Region awardees

National Tobacco Control Cell (NTCC), Health Services Division, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, People's Republic of Bangladesh

State Tobacco Control Cell (STCC), Department of Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare, Government of Jharkhand, Ranchi, Jharkhand, Republic of India

I Nyoman Suwirta, S.Pd, MM, Regent of Klungkung, Bali, Republic of Indonesia

Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) Bangkok, Kingdom of Thailand

Western Pacific Region awardees

Kylie Lindorff, Cancer Council New South Wales, Australia

Smoke-Free Environment in Tourism Sector, Kingdom of Cambodia

Fiji Cancer Society jointly with Hope Clinic, Republic of Fiji