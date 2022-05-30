Nigeria: Atiku 2023 - Race to Rescue Nigeria Has Began - Oborevwori

Atiku Abubakar, former Nigerian vice president emerges as the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

DELTA State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Governorship flagbearer and Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Francis Orohwedor Oborevwori, Sunday, said the race to rescue Nigeria has began with the nomination of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the Presidential flagbearer of the Party.

Oborevwori in a congratulatory statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, said: "I am fully persuaded that Atiku is the leader Nigeria needs in this critical period in our nation's history."

The Speaker who is also the National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, said; "Nigeria stands to benefit immensely from his (Atiku) vast knowledge and experience, resilience, cross cultural appeal, and political savvy.

"It is my prayer that God's grace, favour, and protection will continually abound to him as he leads the charge to free Nigeria from the misrule of the All Progressives Congress, APC".

Continuing, Oborevwori in the statement, said: "On behalf of my family, I heartily congratulate His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar, Wazirin Adamawa, on his emergence as the presidential flagbearer of the PDP for the 2023 elections. With Atiku's nomination, the race to rescue Nigeria has begun in earnest.

"I also congratulate all the aspirants who made the primaries a keenly contested one. With the party primaries now over, it is my hope and expectation that they will join hands with Atiku to return PDP to the centre".

The Speaker who was nominated as the Delta PDP Governorship Candidate last week Wednesday, expressed gratitude to the National Working Committee and the Convention Planning Committee of the party for a successful convention.

He said; "the national convention was a beautiful sight to behold, orderly, peaceful, and exemplary. The PDP has demonstrated once again that it is the most organized party in Nigeria. God bless Nigeria".