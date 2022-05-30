Nigeria: Raedial Farms Boost Palm Oil Production, Acquire 1590 Hectares of Land

The management of Raedial Farms Limited has acquired 1590 hectares of land with a view to boosting crude palm oil (CPO) and palm kernel oil (PKO) production in the country.

Speaking to newsmen, Managing Director of Raedial Farms, Mr. Uwadiale Agenmomen, said that the firm is committed to bridging the gap in the planting, harvesting, and processing of palm oil adding that some investors have indicated an interest in the expansion project of palm oil production.

Agenmomen stated this when he led a team of investors and stakeholders from Zenith Bank, Suntrust Bank, CAGL Global, United Capital, Boston Advisory, and United Bank for Africa, to the company's plantation in Iguomokhua village, Orhionmwon local government area of Edo State.

Speaking shortly after the tour of the farm, Agenmonmen noted that there was no better time to invest in palm oil cultivation and production in Nigeria other than now, particularly against the backdrop of the recent ban on the exportation of palm oil and oil palm produce by the Indonesian government.

He said rather than see the ban as a setback, it should be considered a blessing as this would lead to more investment in oil palm production in Nigeria.

He said: "The business environment is interesting. There may be ups and downs but lately, the palm oil value chain has been the best in a while, fostered by Indonesia shutting down their export recently and thereby putting the pressure back home. In recent times, people that normally import can no longer import palm oil and other products from Indonesia. So, the prices are going up and it is good for the farmers that actually cultivate and sell."