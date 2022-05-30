Angola: Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Angolan Foreign Minister Tete António Before Their Meeting

26 May 2022
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

Thomas Jefferson Room, Washington, D.C.

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Good afternoon, everyone. It's a great pleasure to receive my colleague, the foreign minister of Angola, here at the State Department. We have between the United States and Angola a strong bilateral relationship but also a growing partnership on interests of - on interests that are of mutual concern - trade, health, climate, governance.

There have been some important new investments - Africell and Sun Africa - in Angola that are producing real results, and we look forward to future collaboration on security and transparency. We'll talk about all of this, and I also really want to applaud the important reform agenda that Angola is pursuing, political and economic, that's having a real impact.

So Mr. Minister, welcome. Bienvenue.

FOREIGN MINISTER ANTONIO: (Via interpreter) Thank you very much. It is a huge pleasure to have been invited by my counterpart here at the State Department. It's the perfect time because on May 19th we celebrate 29 years of diplomatic relationships with the U.S. So we meet in May to discuss issues that the Secretary of State has already brought forth, but we are going to talk about regional issues also, taking into consideration the role engaged by the U.S. and also the role of Angola in Africa.

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Thank you very much. Thanks, everyone.

